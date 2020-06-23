Meek Mill Demands DJ Akademiks Stop Posting About Him

Meek Mill has as soon as once more demanded that DJ Akademiks end posting about him on his platform — and Ak says that he will gladly oblige the rapper.

“So.. y’all remember when meek told me to stop posting him and I did.. then he went on philly radio complaining that I ain’t posting his album… well today he asked that I stopped posting him. And I’ll gladly oblige … I don’t need no artist who don’t wanna be on platform,” he writes.

“There will no more meek mill posts after this on my platform. Too many other lit rappers for me to cover.”

Meek is at present beefing with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and underneath the posts feedback — Ak’s followers accused him of instigating drama among the two rappers.

Some of his followers accuse Meek of currently being salty for building the request. Was Meek incorrect to bar Ak from posting him or nah?