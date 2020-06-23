Meek Mill Demands DJ Akademiks Stop Posting About Him

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Meek Mill has as soon as once more demanded that DJ Akademiks end posting about him on his platform — and Ak says that he will gladly oblige the rapper.

“So.. y’all remember when meek told me to stop posting him and I did.. then he went on philly radio complaining that I ain’t posting his album… well today he asked that I stopped posting him. And I’ll gladly oblige … I don’t need no artist who don’t wanna be on platform,” he writes.

