Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Daughter Bernice Delivers Powerful Eulogy at Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral

On Tuesday, June 23, the daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Bernice King, gave a potent speech during Rayshard Brooks‘ funeral.

“To the family members of Rayshard Brooks, particularly his wife Tomika Miller and their 3 daughters and son, and to all of you, my brothers and sisters—we actually need to not be right here these days,” King explained. “This did not have to happen to Rayshard. There’s so many ways that Friday, June 12 could have ended and a police killing did not have to be one of them. And yet, here we are again.”

Brooks was fatally shot by two Atlanta police officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan on June 12 at a Wendy’s parking whole lot, soon after the officers responded to a 911 get in touch with that the 27-yr-old had fallen asleep at the wheel. He reportedly failed a sobriety check and when officers experimented with to consider him into custody, he resisted and reportedly stole on of the officers’ Tasers. In the course of the short pursuit, Rolfe shot Brooks 3 instances.

“These tragic moments remind us that we are one because it impacts all of us and pulls on our heart strings,” Dr. King continued throughout her speech. “And though I did not have a opportunity to meet Rayshard, I am right here to stand with you in what feels like an all also acquainted minute. Obtaining a father killed when I was only 5 many years of age, my heart deeply grieves for [Brooks’ children] Dream, Memory, Blessing and Mekai.”

The killing of Brooks came weeks soon after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota when a white police officer knelt on his neck for practically eight minutes.