Marques Houston Defends Relationship W/ 19-Year-Old

Marques Houston hopped on the net to clear up the rumors surrounding his engagement to s 19-yr-previous girl who was allegedly listed as a runaway.

“With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to “allegedly” believe or create rumors,” his lengthy submit commences.

“After reading the Blog that was published about my fiancé and I, I felt with this situation I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed,” he continued.

He claims that her identify becoming listed in an IMDB movie was someone becoming “messy” and that he, Miya and Chris Stokes are like family members. He says he did not commence dating her until finally she was an grownup (18) — but did not immediately tackle the allegations about him and Stokes created by Raz B.