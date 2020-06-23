Mario Recalls Being Held at Gunpoint by Cops After Breaking Up Fight

WENN

The ‘Let Me Enjoy You’ singer recounts his scary experience with police officers in Miami soon after he broke up a heated argument that concerned guns amongst two males.

Singer Mario was held at gunpoint by police officers in Miami, Florida – until finally a female officer recognised him and ordered her colleagues to place their weapons down.

The “Let Me Love You” hitmaker advised the New York Post’s gossip column Webpage 6 that, back in March 2020, he was driving in Miami with a buddy who has a license to carry a concealed gun when his pal acquired into an argument with a different guy.

“(My friend) pulled out a gun and so did the other guy, so I got out to defuse the situation,” Mario stated, incorporating that his pal’s infant daughter was in the back seat at the time.

Whilst the star managed to calm every person down and the other man with the gun finally left, he recalled, “My boy got in his car, he put his gun in the armrest, and then he went to this building to use the bathroom and left the gun.”

Nevertheless, Mario did not realise a witness of the incident had identified as the cops, who arrived at the scene when he was in the vehicle – along with his friend’s firearm.

“So I’m in the car; the gun’s right there,” he stated, incorporating the youngster was nonetheless in the vehicle. “Two cops came up to the car with their guns drawn, shouting. I forgot about the gun that was in the armrest, (so) when they asked me if there were any guns in the car, I said, ‘No there’s no guns in the car.’ ”

In accordance to the hitmaker, the officers continued to level their guns at him, until finally, “this lady cop appeared and was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait. Aren’t you Mario?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ But I forgot about being Mario at this point. I’m just like, ‘Please don’t shoot me.’ ”

He stated, “From there, she told the guys to put their guns down… So yes, I’ve experienced racism, but I’ve also experienced privilege as an artist… As an artist, I will say we do have privilege… Whether it is sports, entertainment, we see power in all these different spaces, but with that also comes privilege.”