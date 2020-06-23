Maria Ressa’s conviction spells trouble for democracy in the Philippines

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The dubious situations of the situation and the feasible 6 month to 6 yr imprisonment that could stick to provoked a worldwide backlash. In the eye of the storm is Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a populist strongman who has presided in excess of a bloody war on medicines and an intensifying illiberal takeover of the country’s independent institutions. Ressa and Rappler have been dogged critics of Duterte’s rule and rights groups now see their plight as a textbook illustration of autocratic intimidation of the totally free press.

“The verdict against Maria Ressa highlights the ability of the Philippines’ abusive leader to manipulate the laws to go after critical, well-respected media voices, whatever the ultimate cost to the country,” explained Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Observe, in a statement. “The Rappler case will reverberate not just in the Philippines, but in many countries that long considered the country a robust environment for media freedom.”

“Ressa remains free on bail for the moment, but she faces seven other indictments. All of them are similar in that there is scant evidence to support the charges against her,” mentioned Washington Publish columnist Jason Rezaian. “Rappler … has conducted relentless investigative reporting into corruption by Duterte’s administration, and this appears to have motivated the authorities’ moves against her.”

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR