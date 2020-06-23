Maps reveal new details about New Zealand’s lost underwater continent

Beneath New Zealand, there lies a huge continent on the sea floor.

As soon as element of the identical land mass as Antarctica and Australia, the lost continent of Zealandia broke off 85 million many years in the past and finally sank beneath the ocean, exactly where it stayed largely hidden for centuries.

Now, maps reveal new analysis about the underwater continent exactly where dinosaurs when roamed – and let the public to nearly investigate it.

GNS Science, a New Zealand analysis institute, published two new maps and an interactive web site . The maps cover the form of the ocean floor and Zealandia’s tectonic profile, which collectively enable inform the story of the continent’s origins.

The maps also enable make clear the setting of New Zealand’s volcanoes, sedimentary basins, and other geological capabilities, stated GNS Science stated GNS science.

Individuals all around the globe can investigate the continent from their very own properties the interactive web site exhibits diverse forms of maps of Zealandia, which end users can layer and toggle as they like. For instance, you could find all the ancient and contemporary volcanoes on the continent, or see exactly where on the land mass ridges are even now spreading.

“These maps are a scientific benchmark – but they’re also more than that. They’re a way of communicating our work to our colleagues, stakeholders, educators and the public,” stated geologist Dr. Nick Mortimer, the lead writer of the maps, in the release.

“We’ve made these maps to provide an accurate, complete and up-to-date picture of the geology of the New Zealand and southwest Pacific area – better than we have had before.”

This tectonic map highlights the five million sq km Te Riu-a-Māui / Zealanda continent. Credit score: GNS Science (Provided)

The concept of a possible continent in this location has been all around for some , and the title “Zealandia” was initial coined by geophysicist Bruce Luyendyk in 1995.

The committed review of this location, stretching about five million square kilometers (about one.93 million square miles), has due to the fact established it is not just a group of continental islands and fragments, but a continental crust huge and separate adequate to be officially declared a separate continent.

Zealandia employed to be element of Gondwana, the supercontinent that when held several of the continents we know nowadays, like Africa and South America.

About 85 million many years in the past, Zealandia split off from Gondwana. The drifting, shifting land mass, about half the dimension of Australia, was property to dinosaurs and lush rainforest.

Then, hundreds of thousands of many years later on, the world’s tectonic plates – pieces of the Earth’s crust – started reorganizing themselves, in a time period of dramatic geological alter that also developed the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a belt in the Pacific exactly where the world’s most energetic volcanoes are positioned.

Throughout this , the Pacific Plate – the world’s biggest tectonic plate – is believed to have sank beneath the continental crust of Zealandia. This procedure, identified as subduction, brought on the root of the continent to break off and sink as nicely, in accordance to the Nationwide Science Basis , a US government analysis company.

Abut 94 per cent of Zealandia is now submerged underwater – but some elements of the continent are even now over land, generating up New Zealand and other modest islands. The highest stage of Zealandia is Aoraki- Mount Cook at three,724 metres (12,218 feet).