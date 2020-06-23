Home Local News Major Earthquake Rocks Mexico’s West Coast; 7.7 Magnitude Near Oaxaca – ...

Major Earthquake Rocks Mexico’s West Coast; 7.7 Magnitude Near Oaxaca – San Francisco

Matilda Coleman
SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — A key earthquake measuring 7.7. in magnitude struck along Mexico’s west coast Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning stretching from Acapulco to the coast of El Salvador.

The quake struck at eight:29 a.m. on the coast southwest of Oaxaca. Nearly quickly, the U.S. Tsunami Center issued a warning for coastal communities in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

There was no risk posed to the California coast line.

The temblor struck on an a fairly unpopulated region of the Mexican west coast situated off the Gulf pf Tehuantepec. The nearest village was Santa Maria Zapotitlan situated seven miles away.

Hundreds of miles away in Mexico City, buildings swayed and 1000’s scrambled into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with adequate warning for residents to exit buildings. Electrical power was knocked out to some parts, but there have been not quickly reviews of injury or injuries.

Helicopters flew above downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

Breaking story — a lot more facts to come

