Lyft leveraging data from ridesharing network to advance self-driving systems

Lyft announced that it has started out to leverage data from its ridesharing network to advance and train its self-driving systems.
A decide on variety of drivers’ vehicles are now outfitted with camera sensors to capture tough circumstances and enable make 3D maps. Lyft notes that the data it collects will enable it to update its 3D maps of roads and buildings.
The sensors also give info about velocity limits and pedestrian crossings. The organization is ready to make this data by making use of AI to recognize targeted traffic objects to comprehend how risky driving circumstances are dealt with.
“We focus on data and objective metrics for safety, and pay special attention to vulnerable road users,” the organization wrote in a blog site publish.
The rideshare organization says that it has offered drivers in the plan info about the camera it is making use of and the info that it is collecting. It notes that the camera does not acquire audio and that it does not encounter the driver.
“Lyft uses a holistic and iterative systems safety approach to ensure the safety of our testing program, which includes simulation, closed-course testing, and on-road operations,” it mentioned.
Lyft outlines that it believes self-driving vehicles will be a important part of a safer transportation technique, and that it is committed to the security of all street end users like bikers and pedestrians.
Supply: Lyft, VentureBeat