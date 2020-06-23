Lucifer Lives Again: Netflix Orders Sixth and Final Season (For Real)

It would seem Netflix can not hold the devil down. Regardless of previously announcing Lucifer would finish with season 5, and one particular day immediately after announcing the very first aspect of the fifth season would premiere on August 21, Netflix has confirmed a sixth season of the series is a-go.

Initially a Fox series, Lucifer was canceled immediately after its third season on the broadcast network, citing lower ratings. A month immediately after cancellation, Netflix ordered a fourth season of the series primarily based on the DC Comics character. A fifth and last season was announced in 2019. Because that announcement, Netflix enhanced the episode buy for season five…and then ordered a sixth season.

“the devil made us do it,” the show’s official Twitter shared. “#lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final.”