Love Is Blind’s LC Splits With Mark Cuevas After Learning He’s Dating Someone Else

Love Is Blind stars Mark Cuevas and Lauren “LC” Chamblin have broken up following not long ago rekindling their romance.

In excess of the weekend, Chamblin unveiled that she and Cuevas had started off dating back in May—and that she made a decision to finish their connection following studying that the 25-12 months-previous actuality star was dating an individual else. In a Reddit publish, a fan shared, “My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!,” including a screenshot of a photograph of Cuevas and an additional female who appeared to be on a date.

Chamblin then confirmed that she and Cuevas had been seeing each and every other by responding, “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May…Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind…”

Assuring the fan that their connection was above, she additional, “But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”