Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten Reacts to Ex Mark Cuevas Cheating Allegations

Jessica Batten is not blind when it comes to headlines surrounding her ex.

Earlier currently, pop culture followers realized that Love Is Blind stars Mark Cuevas and Lauren “LC” Chamblin had broken up soon after rekindling their romance. The cause behind the split, nonetheless, promptly received followers speaking.

“Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now,” LC shared in a statement to E! Information. “The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

Lo and behold, Mark’s other Love Is Blind ex Jessica Batten noticed E! News’ Instagram speaking about the alleged cheating. Spoiler alert: She had a thing to say.

“Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show,” 1 fan alleged. “Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix.”