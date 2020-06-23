‘Lockdown dictator’ Dlamini-Zuma’s reign to end very soon – LFN

The Gauteng Higher Court in Pretoria will hear an application for depart to appeal a judgment that declared different lockdown rules as unconstitutional.

The matter will be heard in court on Wednesday at 10:00.

Liberty Fighters Network says it is not intimidated by Dlamini-Zuma’s legal representative, advocate Wim Trengove.

Cooperative Governance and Classic Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s “reign as the lockdown dictator will come to an end very soon”, in accordance to the Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) as it prepares to head to court above the constitutionality and validity of the lockdown rules.

Dlamini-Zuma filed an application for depart to appeal immediately after the court declared different rules governing Ranges three and four as unconstitutional and invalid.

Her application will be heard in the Gauteng Higher Court in Pretoria on Wednesday at 10:00.

The higher court judgment was handed down on two June following an urgent application brought by the LFN.

In a statement launched on Tuesday, LFN president Reyno De Beer stated despite the fact that Dlamini-Zuma has known as on legal heavyweight advocate Wim Trengove, the LFN does not truly feel “intimidated”.

“Though LFN respects Trengove as a effectively-recognized legal professional to numerous, it isn’t going to truly feel intimidated by this sudden move of Dlamini-Zuma and have also pulled the help of advocate Reg Willis to signify LFN, who is also recognized to be a very good fighter in court.

“LFN believes that Dlamini-Zuma must make peace with the truth that her reign as the lockdown dictator will come to an end very soon and will be remembered as the a single in charge who has led government for the duration of its 3 months of human rights violations and tyranny towards the persons.”

In her depart to appeal the application, Dlamini-Zuma’s attorneys argued that Judge Norman Davis had erred in striking down the catastrophe rules on the basis that a quantity of Degree three rules had been irrational and unconstitutional.

“The appeal will have a affordable prospect of good results,” it says in court papers.

Her attorneys also argue that candidates did not increase an “irrationality assault towards the lockdown rules typically at all”.

“The candidates accordingly did not increase any legitimate constitutional assault on the lockdown rules at all. They did not increase a standard irrationality assault. They raised an assault beneath the Bill of Rights on unidentified rules.

“The applicants’ failure to raise any valid constitutional attack was not merely a formal defect. It made it impossible for the minister to know what case to meet. She could not defend the rationality of reasonableness of any regulations under attack.”