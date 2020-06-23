LIVE | Zuma’s corruption case adjourned to September, no trial date set yet

Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial: What can we anticipate?

Soon after a large outcry in excess of his non-attendance in court earlier this yr, citing sick overall health, former president Jacob Zuma is anticipated to seem in particular person at the Pietermaritzburg Large Court on Tuesday for his corruption trial.

The matter, very well in excess of a decade in the generating, is on the cusp of going to trial immediately after failed applications for a keep of prosecution by the two Zuma and co-accused French arms firm, Thales.

Ahead of the proceedings, the two the Nationwide Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Zuma’s legal crew, headed by lately appointed advocate Eric Mabuza, had been mum on specifically what could unfold for the duration of proceedings, suggesting a postponement for a holding date – which has been rumoured – would be the tip of the iceberg in the Large Court.