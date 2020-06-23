‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Arrested on Suspicion of Inhalant Abuse

Instagram

The former kid star, now 35 many years previous, has been taken into custody immediately after a relative asked authorities to carry out a welfare verify amid fears of attainable overdose.

Former kid star Brandon “Bug” Hall has been arrested by police in Texas on suspicion of inhalant abuse.

The actor, famed for his purpose as Alfalfa in 1994’s “The Tiny Rascals” film, was identified in a hotel in Weatherford in excess of the weekend immediately after a concerned relative referred to as on authorities to carry out a welfare verify amid fears he had suffered a attainable overdose.

In accordance to TMZ, when cops opened the door to the 35 12 months old’s space, they observed air duster canisters scattered all in excess of the suite, and Hall reportedly confessed to inhaling from the cans, identified as huffing.

He was subsequently taken into custody for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical, and was launched from Parker County Jail on $one,500 bond on Sunday, June 21, 2020.