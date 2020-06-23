Little Rascals Star Bug Hall Arrested After Allegedly Inhaling Air Duster

Brandon “Bug” Hall-Barnett discovered himself in a legal condition this previous weekend.

E! Information can verify the Little Rascals star was arrested close to a Weatherford, Texas hotel immediately after police responded to a get in touch with for a standing verify and a doable overdose poisoning.

In accordance to the Weatherford Police Department’s report obtained by E! Information, Brandon was positioned below arrest for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical.

He was transported to Parker County Jail exactly where he was booked for method. Brandon’s rep had no comment on the arrest when contacted by E! Information Tuesday morning.

Weatherford Police also informed TMZ that when they arrived at Brandon’s area, they asked if he was inhaling from air duster cans. Police informed the outlet he admitted to inhaling from the cans.

In accordance to TMZ, who very first reported the story, it was Brandon’s household members who requested the police verify on him.