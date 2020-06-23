LAUSD Board Meeting Draws Big Crowd For, Against Funding Of School Police Force – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A huge crowd descended on the Los Angeles Unified School District’s headquarters Tuesday to argue for and towards the funding of the district’s college force.

The Los Angeles School Police Division is the biggest independent law enforcement catering to a college district in the nation. Final 12 months, it responded to additional than 100,000 calls final 12 months, which integrated threats of mass shootings, robberies, sexual assaults and burglaries.

But soon after the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests, and escalating calls to reroute police funding to psychological wellbeing and social providers, the district’s teachers union and Black Lives Matter activists are calling on the district to do comply with suit. And they have help on the Board of Training — boardmember Monica Garcia has proposed cutting the college price range by 90% by 2024. It is a single of 3 proposals that will be up for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.

Superintendent Austin Beutner has also signaled some help in that route. Final week, he mentioned the police force will be element of a district-broad price range evaluation, and has identified as on the board to finish the use of pepper spray and carotid holds in colleges.

But the college police officers are not standing by quietly. A huge group of Los Angeles college police officers and their supporters camped out overnight to be 1st to get into the board’s meeting Tuesday morning.

“The district’s turning their back on us and leaving us all to hang by just dismantling our agency,” college police Officer Nestor Gonzalez mentioned. “We should work collectively and come up with actual, tangible solutions and not just putting safety aside. Safety should be No. 1 for our kids.”