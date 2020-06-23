Lady Gaga’s Dad Reveals the Surprising Gift the Singer Sent Him for Father’s Day

Lady Gaga taken care of her dad to a thing sweet this Father’s Day.

Whilst speaking with Fox Company, her father Joe Germanotta exposed that he acquired a surprising present from the “Stupid Love” singer.

“My daughter Stefani—you know, a.k.a. Lady Gaga—she sent me a box of Oreos,” he mentioned as he allow out a chuckle. “And my other daughter Natali, she’s Uptown. She’s in New York City. She’s taking me for a extended bike trip and it was a excellent day. It was a excellent day.”

Germanotta also opened up about reopening his restaurant Joanne Trattoria, positioned on New York City’s Upper West Side, explaining that it was a “scramble” to get anything in buy as Manhattan entered phase two of reopening right after the pandemic. Underneath new restaurant suggestions, Germanotta can serve up to 40 patrons at a time in the outside portion of the Italian eatery.

Optimistic, he mentioned, “If I can turn the tables a couple of times, I should be able to break even. It’s a matter of the people coming out.”