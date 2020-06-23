LA County Supervisors Consider Shifting Money, Responsibility Away From Sheriff’s Department – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to look at shifting some dollars and duty from the sheriff’s division to other county providers.

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis co-authored the movement to seem at reallocating AB109 state funding from custody and probation operations to diversion, substance abuse and psychological wellness treatment method plans.

“This moment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get away from our over-reliance on incarceration and invest in treatment and services,” Hahn mentioned. “We can not police our way out of all of our difficulties — whether or not that be psychological sickness, or poverty, or addiction.

“I want to look critically at the state funding that we currently give to our jail system and see if there is a smarter way to spend this money.”

When AB109 was passed, it shifted duty for decrease-degree offenders to counties in an work to alleviate overcrowding at state prisons. The bulk of the bucks L.A. County obtained have been initially split amongst the sheriff’s division, which obtained 63%, and the probation division, which was offered 22%.

And when the movement did not present proposed up to date percentages, Hahn mentioned it was time to rethink the allocations.

The county is anticipated to acquire $358.three million in unrestricted AB109 funding for the existing fiscal year — which is quick of estimates, but additional than could be required offered the practically 30% reduce in jail population due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board has also indicated that it intends to retain the incarcerated population at its existing ranges, even right after the pandemic subsides.

“We don’t need to be keeping 17,000 people locked up in jail every day,” Hahn mentioned. “We’ve managed to safely decrease our average jail population by nearly 5,000 since the pandemic began.”

The board directed Sachi A. Hamai, the county’s chief executive, to look at how that funding could alternatively be utilised for plans envisioned by a March report on Choices to Incarceration, which has been cited as a roadmap for the county’s criminal justice reform efforts.

“Investing in community-based treatment and services, instead of incarceration, is not only humane, but is cost effective in the long run,” Solis mentioned. “It enables men and women to continue to be with their households and keep at their jobs, as they get treatment method and enable and that added benefits all of us in the lengthy run.

“We must continue to invite community voices to the table to not only participate in this conversation, but to also be part of the solution in how we can uplift and empower our justice-involved communities.”

In a separate movement, Hahn advisable that the Department of Psychological Well being seem into setting up a new emergency variety that residents could get in touch with to request support from unarmed wellness and human providers staff rather than armed officers or deputies.

“It’s important, as we’re seeing now, that the right kind of help arrives,” Hahn mentioned. “A get in touch with to 911 will dispatch law enforcement or paramedics … but these are not usually the most ideal responses.

“We’re asking our law enforcement officers and our paramedics to do so much and wear so many hats,” Hahn continued. “They’re not trained mental health professionals, social workers, substance abuse counselors, homelessness outreach workers.”

Sheriff Alex Villanueva mentioned he could get behind an auxiliary process to assistance the get the job done he mentioned his deputies have been by now performing, but expressed skepticism about whether or not other county staff could be counted on to display up to enable residents for the duration of non-small business hrs.

“We have our 911 operators … trying … to transfer calls to a non-public safety branch, however what we found out is that the callers are on hold forever and there’s no response,” Villanueva mentioned. “It’s a 24/7 operation, it’s not 9 to 5, Monday through Friday.”

Villanueva mentioned his deputies have been thoughtful in thinking of the requirements of these they serve, but that the county lacked the capability to react to each need to have.

“We’ve found there’s a lack of support for alternatives when we identify them in the field,” he mentioned. “We’re not just some brainless person with an armed response that shows up with a hammer looking for a nail.”

Villanueva also pushed back towards the Choices to Incarceration suggestions, saying that residents concerned with the justice process had as well hefty a hand in crafting them and advised that the board speak with a broader group of residents, such as victims of crime, ahead of moving forward with reforms.

The board unanimously voted to move forward with the two motions, which came days right after the fatal shooting of 18-yr-previous Andres Guardado by a sheriff’s deputy close to Gardena.

