LA County Sheriff Reaches Out To Attorney General To Monitor Investigation Into Death Of Andres Guardado, 18, Shot By Deputy – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained Monday that he has reached out to the California Attorney General’s Workplace to keep track of the investigation into the deadly shooting of 18-yr-outdated Andres Guardado by an LASD deputy in Gardena final week.

Villanueva explained in a tweet, “Out of an abundance of caution, I reached out to Attorney General Xavier Becerra for monitoring of the Guardado investigation. I am committed to transparency and strengthening community faith in the investigative process.”

There had been protests in Compton and Gardena above the weekend in response to Guardado’s death.

Even though demonstrations had been primarily peaceful but right after police declared an unlawful assembly, 6 arrests had been created for unlawful assembly and one particular for resisting arrest.

In accordance to the LASD, deputies spotted Guardado on June 18 with an unregistered loaded gun although they had been out on patrol close to an car entire body store, and he led them on a foot chase just before obtaining shot 6 occasions in his upper torso.

Guardado’s loved ones has denied statements from the LASD that the 18-yr-outdated was armed at the time and they explained he was outdoors the store functioning as a personal safety guard.

A loved ones lawyer for Guardado sent a statement saying in component that “the loved ones of Andres Guardado demands solutions. They demand accountability. They demand, and deserve, complete transparency from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division pertaining to the details surrounding the death of this youthful guy. We will not rest till these details are entirely disclosed.”

LASD explained he was not sporting identifying clothes as a safety guard and did not have any record of a license to be functioning as a safety guard in California, which would demand him to be at least 21 many years outdated.

The investigation into Guardado’s death is nonetheless underway and an autopsy is anticipated quickly to offer you far more data on the incident.