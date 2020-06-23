LA City Councilman Jose Huizar Arrested In Pay-To-Play Scheme – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Additional than 18 months right after federal authorities raided his workplace, longtime Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has been arrested in an ongoing corruption investigation involving officials at City Hall.

The actual expenses have been not right away confirmed. The FBI was holding a information conference at 11 a.m.

In November of 2018, the FBI raided Huizar’s house and offices. Even so, Huizar was not arrested at the time and remained in workplace in spite of repeated calls to resign.

In December 2019, partly in response to the Huizar situation, the L.A. City Council unanimously passed an ordinance which bans authentic estate developers from contributing to political candidates working for city workplace.

Huizar has represented District 14 given that 2005, which is mainly manufactured up by the Boyle Heights location. He is prevented from working once again due to phrase limits when his latest phrase expires this 12 months.

He has faced numerous legal troubles given that taking workplace. In 2012, he was concerned in a visitors accident in which he rear-ended one more car. The city was forced to spend up to $185,000 as portion of a settlement.

In 2014, the city settled a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former employees member.

