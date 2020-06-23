LA City Council, County Board Of Supervisors Approve Millions In Rent Relief Funds – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Each the Los Angeles County’s supervisors and the Los Angeles City Council have authorized hundreds of thousands in lease relief.

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to use $100 million from the CARES Act to aid residential tenants and landlords with the financial results of the COVID-19 pandemic. The income will fund the city’s reinstated Emergency Renters Relief System.

Tenants inside the city of Los Angeles can apply if they have been impacted by COVID-19 and earn beneath 80% of the regular median cash flow. After authorized, both $one,000 for a month’s lease or up to $two,000 per family will be paid immediately to their landlords. If eligible families’ month to month lease is much less than that more than two months, a credit score will be utilized to a third month of support.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also took action Tuesday to aid renters by voting to devote up to $30 million on lease relief and extending a community moratorium on evictions until finally at least July 30. The income had been earmarked for affording housing, and it was not clear at this time how lease relief bucks will be allotted to renters or immediately to landlords.