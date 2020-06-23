Krejcir’s ex-mistress sentenced to months in jail or fine of R80 000

The former girlfriend of Radovan Krejcir has been sentenced to months in prison or a fine of R80 000.

Marissa Christopher was sentenced by the Kempton Park Regional Court on Monday right after coming into into a plea and sentence agreement.

The NPA mentioned, in her plea explanation, Christopher mentioned she was romantically concerned with Krejcir at the of his arrest.

The former mistress of fugitive Czech mobster, Radovan Krejcir, has been sentenced to months in prison or a fine of R80 000 for aiding and abetting him in a single of his escape attempts.

Marissa Christopher, who is a a single- Playboy cover woman, was sentenced by the Kempton Park Regional Court on Monday right after coming into into a plea and sentence agreement, mentioned Nationwide Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“Christopher was arrested and charged together with seven other people after an intelligence driven operation foiled Radovan Krejcir’s plan to escape from Zonderwater Correctional Facility in March 2016,” Mjonondwane mentioned.

“She was charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit an offence… aiding an escape from lawful custody, corruption, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

Mjonondwane mentioned the State determined to withdraw other expenses towards her right after she entered into the plea and sentence agreement.

Go through | Krejcir’s Playboy mistress arrested

“Only three accused remain in the case, Krejcir, Marcello Harrison (former correctional officer) and Sandile Mdumbe, who arranged the safe house in Mamelodi where Krejcir was going to be kept after his escape.”

In accordance to Mjonondwane, Christopher, in her plea explanation, mentioned she was romantically concerned with Krejcir at the of his arrest.

“She additional stated that throughout her visits to Krejcir, who is at present serving a 35-yr sentence for attempted murder and kidnapping, informed her of his ideas to escape and desired her to flee with him.

“Hence, helping him in keeping away from detection by authorities. In relation to unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, the plea explains that she lived with Krejcir at the of his arrest and, ahead of he was apprehended, she observed him hiding anything in the backyard.

“She later investigated and found that it was a firearm loaded with ammunition. She then took the firearm into her possession until it was fetched by a man sent by Krejcir.”