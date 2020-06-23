Kellogg’s® Combines Two Fan-Favorite Cereals For Its First MASHUP – Detroit

( DETROIT) – Bacon and eggs. Pancakes and syrup. Cronuts and avocado toast. Iconic combinations are the critical to creating breakfast scrumptious. Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam® are no exception — for the initial time ever, this dynamic duo is teaming up to give breakfast lovers the ideal of the two cereal worlds with new Kellogg’s® MASHUPS Cereal. The restricted-edition MASHUPS Cereal mixes fan-favored flakes and loops to generate an unexpectedly scrumptious taste blend with all of the enjoyable and none of the fuss. (Affiliate Link)

“Kellogg’s is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our cereal fans desire,” stated Erin Storm, advertising and marketing director of Kellogg All Household Cereal. “As just about half of cereal lovers combine cereals collectivelyone, we needed to make this two-in-1 breakfast practical experience even much easier. With Kellogg’s MASHUPS Cereal, households have a easy way to take pleasure in a scrumptious combine of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and Froot Loops® all in 1 box.”

Kellogg’s MASHUPS Cereal is readily available in retailers nationwide and on the web at a advised retail price tag of $three.99 for a 9.eight-ounce box and $five.69 for a 15.six-ounce box. For far more facts, stick to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and Froot Loops on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

At Kellogg Business (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the globe via food items and brand names that matter. Our beloved brand names contain Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Particular K®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and far more. Net income in 2019 have been roughly $13.six billion, comprised principally of snacks and comfort food items like cereal and frozen food items. Kellogg brand names are beloved in markets about the globe. We are also a business with Heart & Soul, committed to making Superior Days for three billion individuals by the finish of 2030 via our Kellogg’s® Superior Days global function platform. Pay a visit to www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

one In accordance to December 2019 K-Insiders survey of three,665 U.S. grownups.

