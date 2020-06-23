Kartik Aaryan is left heartbroken as China begins the Yulin dog-meat festival!



Kartik Aaryan is very energetic on the social media and often shares anything about himself on his social media handles. Right now the actor utilised the platforms to share his disappointment and express his grief above the infamous Chinese festival that believes in slaughtering canines.

Kartik Aaryan posted a candid image with his pet canines in Gwalior and shared his ideas saying, ‘Har saal dil todte hain yeh Yulin Festival waale #StopYulin #YulinKMKB’. For individuals who really do not know Yulin festival believes in slaughtering canines for the duration of this time period. This dog-meat festival kills many 4-legged pets and it is the excessive kind of cruelty in direction of canines. This festival is witnessed as inhumane globally and Kartik Aaryan is a single of the very first Indian celebrities to talk towards it and requesting to halt this cruel-Yulin festival.











Kartik Aaryan is a vegetarian and loves to stick to his clean-diet plan without having consuming any meat. A number of organizations have even named him the sexiest vegetarian hunk in B-town. Kartik Aaryan is a single of the actors who bulked up his physique with his veg-diet plan. The actor genuinely loves animals as properly. Kartik Aaryan will be quickly witnessed in Bhool Bhulaiyaa two, Dostana two and Om Raut’s up coming 3D action movie.