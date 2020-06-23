K. Michelle Under Fire for Mocking Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend’s Nigerian Accent

WENN

Right after the ‘If I Will not Have You’ singer and her beau David Adefeso reacted to K. Michelle’s affair allegations, the former ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star tries to copy his accent in a Twitter video.

K. Michelle just will not cease the detest towards Tamar Braxton, but it only landed her in sizzling water. Right after the Grammy Award-nominated singer and her boyfriend David Adefeso addressed the “Enjoy & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum’s claims that Tamar had an affair with Jermaine Dupri‘s married father, K. Michelle appeared to mock David’s Nigerian accent.

Working with Twitter’s new voice message attribute, she experimented with to copy the way David speaks. “My brother, it also made me so sad when I saw her no edges,” she explained in the now-deleted tweet, just before humming aspect of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” to additional make pleasurable of David’s African heritage.

Right after The Shade Area reposted the audio, K. Michelle quickly caught flak for mocking David’s accent. Between people who weighed in on it was Future’s child mama Eliza Reign, who wrote, “I don’t see the humor in this.”

“Oh wow. She really hates that lady. This isn’t even funny,” one more reiterated. A third consumer reacted, “K Michelle mocking a Black Man because he has an African accent is a form of self hate that we’ve been taught to do in this Country. Our ancestors were all from AFRICA an that means they spoke with an African dialect which is our Native tongue. We should not be making fun of this.”

“That was very rude and childish. I can’t stand a African ‘American’ who takes so much pride in the ‘American’ part,” an individual else slammed her, whilst an offended man or woman explained, “So disrespectful to my Nigerian accent, who tf does she think she is?”

K. Michelle previously claimed that Tamar slept with Jermaine’s music executive father Michael Mauldin right after Tamar would not reply a query about regardless of whether she would do a Verzuz battle with K. Michelle. The “Love ‘Em All” singer furthermore explained that her nemesis received a beating from Jermaine’s mom for the alleged affair.

Tamar later on responded to the allegations on her YouTube series “Quarantined & Coupled with Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso”. Refusing to waste her time and power on the matter, she explained, “Guys, I’m in a different place in my life. I don’t want to be apart of any kind of negativity.”

Weighing in on the two ladies’ reignited feud, Da Brat confirmed the “Ain’t You” singer’s allegations towards The Braxtons founding member that she had slept with Jermaine’s father. On the other hand, contrary to K. Michelle’s story that Tamar was beaten up by Jermaine’s mom in an elevator due to the alleged affair, the “Loverboy” hitmaker explained it was Michael’s ex-wife who gave the “If I Don’t Have You” songstress a lesson.

Claiming that she witnessed the drama, the 46-yr-outdated likened it to Jay-Z and Solange Knowles‘ elevator battle at the Met Gala. “The whole Beyonce thing, that definitely happened, okay?” she explained. “But that ain’t Jermaine Dupri’s momma. That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife.”