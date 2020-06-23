Justin Bieber Looks Down in First Outing Following Sexual Assault Allegations

WENN

The ‘What Do You Mean’ singer lately manufactured headlines immediately after two gals came forward with allegations that Justin sexually assaulted them in two various events back in 2014 and 2015.

–

Justin Bieber was photographed for the very first time immediately after two women came out with sexual assault allegations towards the singer. In some photographs that circulated on the net, the “Sorry” hitmaker was witnessed strolling outdoors when heading to a meeting in Los Angeles on Monday, June 22, a day immediately after he shut down the accusations.

In 1 of the pics, Justin wore a red hoodie which he paired with black shorts and a pink beanie design hat. Finishing his design that day, the husband of Hailey Baldwin rocked a blue pair of socks and white sneakers.

He was photographed in the middle of producing a cellphone get in touch with. Whilst he was not searching incredibly depressed, the Canadian star looked noticeably sullen in the snap.

Justin Bieber photographed searching sullen in very first outing immediately after sexual assault allegations.

Prior to this, Justin took to his Twitter account to tackle the sexual allegations. Pulling out the receipts on Sunday, the “Despacito” hitmaker experimented with to demonstrate his innocence. “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” he explained.

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement,” Justin continued, ahead of displaying proofs in the type of photographs from the evening in query, hotel space receipts and outdated tweets.

He ended his statement by saying that he will consider legal action for this situation. “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Justin stated.

Justin manufactured headlines immediately after two gals came forward with allegations that Justin sexually assaulted them in two various events back in 2014 and 2015. A Twitter consumer by the title of Danielle claimed the incident took spot at the 4 Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014 when he was in Houston, Texas with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez. She alleged that he very first approached her at an occasion held by his manager Scooter Braun at Banger’s Sausage Household and Beer Backyard in Austin.

Yet another gals recognized as Kadi, meanwhile, accused the “What Do You Mean?” hitmaker of raping her in Might 2015. She claimed that the incident took place immediately after she acquired invited into the “Baby” singer’s space at the Langham Hotel in New York City.