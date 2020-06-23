‘Jurassic World’ Director Working on Atlantis Movie

WENN

Colin Trevorrow, the director of the “Jurassic Globe” franchise, is set to discover the mythical city of Atlantis in a new movie.

The flimmaker has written the story with “Bridge of Spies” ‘ Matt Charman when the screenplay will be penned by “Alien: Covenant” author Dante Harper. Even though prior onscreen ventures have depicted the city as an underwater kingdom, the most up-to-date manufacturing is set on a misplaced continent in the Indian Ocean among Africa, India, and Oceania.

The undertaking, in improvement considering that 2018, will crew Trevorrow with manufacturing designer Kevin Jenkins, the brains behind the set of the approaching “Jurassic Globe: Dominion“.