Judge Rejects Kodak Black’s Request For Shorter Sentence

Kodak Black’s 46-month sentence has been upheld by a judge — and he will not be strolling away from prison anytime quickly.

In accordance to BOSSIP, A panel of judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit final week denied Kodak’s bid to get his sentence reversed due to the fact he believed the judge was incorrect in meting it out in the very first spot.

It truly is not all terrible information for Kodak. Earlier this month, weapons costs he racked up back in November 2019 in Florida had been dismissed.

The rapper was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Miami, Florida, soon after Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen and State Lawyer Katherine Fernandez Rundle worked out a deal. Kodak will now enter court-ordered drug therapy.

“The State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and her team sat down with me and listened to everything I had to say about Kodak,” Cohen explained in a statement to The Blast.

He continued, “At the end of the conversation, they were concerned that he couldn’t get into the court-ordered drug treatment with an open case and a max security prison. They agreed that the fair thing to do was to dismiss the case, so he can attend drug treatment and a lower security prison.”

Kodak is at this time serving a 3 yr and 10-month federal prison sentence in a highest-safety prison in Kentucky.