Judge Rejects Kodak Black’s Request For Shorter Sentence

Kodak Black’s 46-month sentence has been upheld by a judge — and he will not be strolling away from prison anytime quickly.

In accordance to BOSSIP, A panel of judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit final week denied Kodak’s bid to get his sentence reversed due to the fact he believed the judge was incorrect in meting it out in the very first spot.

It truly is not all terrible information for Kodak. Earlier this month, weapons costs he racked up back in November 2019 in Florida had been dismissed.

