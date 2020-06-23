John Legend Talks About Helping Wife Chrissy Teigen Recover From Breast Implant Removal Surgery

WENN

Not only the Grammy-winning singer, but also their two young children, son Miles and daughter Luna, are there to support the co-host of ‘Lip Sync Battle’ soon after she underwent the breast implant elimination surgical treatment.

John Legend is 1 of the supportive husbands in the planet. In a new interview, the “All of Me” hitmaker uncovered that he’d been assisting his wife Chrissy Teigen recover soon after she went below the knife for breast implant elimination surgical treatment.

“We’ve had a lot going on in the house,” the singer mentioned in an interview with OprahMag.com. “[Chrissy] is recovering — she had plastic surgical treatment a couple weeks in the past that she’s informed everybody about. It requires recovery time anytime you allow a person reduce you up a bit, so I have been attempting to support her as considerably as doable.”

Not only him, but also their two young children, son Miles and daughter Luna, have been there to support the co-host of “Lip Sync Battle“. “The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much,” he shared. “She’s still a little sore, but she’s getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father’s Day yesterday so I’m appreciative.”

To honor her husband, Chrissy posted on Instagram some adorable images of John with their young children and accompanied them with a sweet message. “I could have never imagined a better daddy for my babies. You were made to do many things in life but you were absolutely made to be a dad. We love you we love you!!” so she wrote.

The model made a decision to reverse a boob work which she had carried out at the age of 20. “I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she previously announced on the photograph-sharing internet site. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Not long ago, the Television persona opened up that she’s in the street of recovery as she shared a snap of her covered bust with Miles’ pet bearded dragon resting on leading. “healing boobies,” she captioned the shot.