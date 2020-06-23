John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Made Him Feel Like a “King” on Father’s Day

John Legend‘s Father’s Day was one particular for the books.

For the duration of his virtual pay a visit to to The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “All Of Me” singer opened up about how he invested the vacation, telling host Jimmy Fallon that his wife Chrissy Teigen‘s romantic shock produced him really feel like a “king.”

“Chrissy surprised me. She set up a dinner date on our deck and somehow, I was able to not see it the whole time while they were setting it up and it was a true surprise,” he stated of her thoughtful gesture. “I thought we were just gonna go in the backyard and take some photos and go out to somewhere else, but she set it all up in our backyard and it was a really lovely dinner date. And they made me feel like a king on Father’s Day. I appreciated it.”

Praising his wife, Legend additional, “She’s real. She’s funny. She’s creative. She’s a great person to be stuck in the house with.”