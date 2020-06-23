Jimmy Kimmel Slammed for Using N-Word and Wearing Blackface

Instagram

In addition to saying racial slur many instances in ‘Christmastime in the LBC’, the late evening Television host is viewed sporting blackface even though appearing on ‘The Guy Show’.

–

Jimmy Kimmel landed in sizzling water following an outdated audio and video resurfaced on-line, exhibiting him undertaking some racist conduct like saying the N-word many instances. In 1 of his tracks off his 1996 Christmas album, the late evening Television host could be heard making use of the racial slur even though parodying rapper Snoop Dogg‘s voice.

Amongst the lyrics in “Christmastime in the LBC”, which audio was obtained by Fox Information from a January 2013 podcast, had been “n***a in the manger” and “I told that motherf***er Santa, bring a pick for my afro.” He also rapped, “fat n***a in a sleigh giving s**t away.”

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=4CCR7tWa96g



In the explained podcast, host Adam Carolla explained that “Jimmy is doing Snoop.” Jimmy then responded, “This is when Snoop Dogg first came out, hit the scene, and I used to imitate him by only saying, ‘You know what I’m saying?’ ” Another person then asked, “Jimmy, do you only do black people?” to which Jimmy replied, “I prefer them, yes.”

They also talked about 1 episode of “Kevin & Bean” in which Jimmy “identified as the president of Comedy Central as George Wallace, the comedian.” Jimmy explained at the time, “I just wanna say I had a great time, and thank you for inviting me! A lot of people thought it was George Wallace!”

That is not the only factor that earned Jimmy backlash. He was also explained to be sporting blackface even though appearing on “The Man Show” which ran for 5 many years from 1999 to 2004.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=eY8GGBYvNDw



In response to the controversies, a fan wrote on Twitter, “I’m not surprised Jimmy Kimmel said the N word multiple times. I’ve directed tons of celebrities. Been to the parties, been in their trailers and been on set with them. The truth: The loudest woke voices in public are some of the most screwed up people you can imagine in private.”

“Jimmy Kimmel is a RACIST fraud who used the N-word multiple times in a recently released video. Let’s give Jimmy a taste of his own medicine and cancel his awful show!#CancelKimmel,” a different fan explained. Calling out ABC for their silence, another person else tweeted, “so, is @ABC standing behind Jimmy Kimmel? I mean.. it took what 24 hours to completely ruin the career and life’s work of @therealroseanne? Why the double-standard? Fill a brother in.”

Also amid the critics was President Donald Trump. “To be clear, I’m 100% against punishing comedians for jokes, even bad jokes from unfunny hack comedians like Jimmy Kimmel…but according to the left’s own woke rules that @jimmykimmel wants to force others to live by, it’s hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep his show,” he tweeted.

Jimmy was beneath fire for the blackface scandal when he announced his Television break in the Thursday, June 18 episode of his display “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!“. “Tonight is my last new show of the summer. I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family. I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years, I’ve done 3,130 shows and there’s nothing wrong my family is healthy. I’m healthy. I just need a couple of months off,” Jimmy shared.