Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash As N-Word Tape Resurfaces Online!!

Jimmy Kimmel is dealing with backlash right after an outdated tape of him in blackface working with the n-word resurfaced on the web.

In a podcast episode, which is dated 2013, Kimmel confesses that he dressed as Snoop Dogg on a 1996 comedy Christmas album — wherever he applied the n-word numerous instances.

Fox Information obtained the tape wherever a singer can be heard saying “a fat n*gger in a sleigh giving sh*t away”, as very well as a “n*gger in the manger.”

