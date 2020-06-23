Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash As N-Word Tape Resurfaces Online!!

Jimmy Kimmel is dealing with backlash right after an outdated tape of him in blackface working with the n-word resurfaced on the web.

In a podcast episode, which is dated 2013, Kimmel confesses that he dressed as Snoop Dogg on a 1996 comedy Christmas album — wherever he applied the n-word numerous instances.

Fox Information obtained the tape wherever a singer can be heard saying “a fat n*gger in a sleigh giving sh*t away”, as very well as a “n*gger in the manger.”

The singer is also heard saying, “I told that motherf*cker Santa, bring a pick for my afro,” the singer went on. The “three wise men” have been described as “bringing gifts and sh*t for baby boo in the hay.”

“Me and my n*gger down in LBC, we’ll smoke that motherf*ckers Christmas tree,” Kimmel mentioned.

“This is when Snoop Dogg first came out, hit the scene, and I used to imitate him by only saying, ‘You know what I’m saying?'” Kimmel says.

“Jimmy, do you only do Black people?” Kimmel was asked by host Adam Carolla.

“I prefer them, yes,” he responds.

The information comes as Kimmel announced that he would be taking a break from the demonstrate.

“There’s nothing wrong me, my family is healthy, I’m healthy. I just need a couple of months off,” he mentioned. “So, while I’m gone, a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for me. I think you’re going to be very happy with them. They will be guest hosting the show. “