Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for “Embarrassing” Blackface Sketches

Jimmy Kimmel is speaking out immediately after blackface sketches featuring the late-evening host resurfaced on the internet.

On Tuesday morning, the Jimmy Kimmel Reside host launched a statement and expressed regret for his actions.

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologizes with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us. That delay was a mistake,” he shared in a statement to E! Information. “There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize for those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke.”

Jimmy continued, “On KROQ radio in the mid-90s, I did a recurring impression of the NBA player Karl Malone. In the late 90s, I continued impersonating Malone on Television. We employed makeup artists to make me search as a lot like Karl Malone as attainable. I never ever deemed that this may possibly be noticed as anything at all other than an imitation of a fellow human getting, 1 that had no much more to do with Karl’s skin shade than it did his bulging muscle tissue and bald head. I have performed dozens of impressions of popular persons, like Snoop Dogg, Oprah, Eminem, Dick Vitale, Rosie and quite a few other people. In each and every situation, I believed of them as impersonations of celebrities and almost nothing much more. Searching back, quite a few of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is aggravating that these thoughtfulness moments have grow to be a weapon applied by some to diminish my criticism of social and other injustices.”