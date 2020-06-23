Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

WENN

The ‘Jimmy Kimmel Reside!’ host calls the sketch ’embarrassing’ but he refuses to be ‘bullied into silence by individuals who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas.’

Jimmy Kimmel has followed fellow U.S. late-evening host Jimmy Fallon‘s lead and apologised for a blackface Television skit.

The comedian impersonated black basketball star Karl Malone on Comedy Central’s “The Guy Display“, which aired from 1999 to 2003.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” host admitted he had been “reluctant” to tackle the sketch, explaining, “I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us.”

“That delay was a mistake,” Kimmel additional in a statement. “There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke.”

The funnyman went on to make clear he frequently impersonated Malone on Television and radio, but “never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, one that had no more to do with Karl’s skin color than it did his bulging muscles and bald head.”

Kimmel continues, “I have performed dozens of impressions of renowned individuals, such as Snoop Dogg, Oprah, Eminem… and numerous other individuals. In each and every situation, I believed of them as impersonations of celebrities and almost nothing additional. Searching back, numerous of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is irritating that these thoughtless moments have turn out to be a weapon employed by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices.”

“I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last twenty-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show. I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me. I love this country too much to allow that. I won’t be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas.”

Kimmel’s apology comes following he announced programs to get the summer time off to devote “even more time with my family.” He insists his trip has almost nothing to do with the blackface drama, “My summer vacation has been planned for more than a year and includes the next two summers off as well. I will be back to work in September. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to explain and to those I’ve disappointed, I am sorry.”

“The Tonight Show” host Fallon previously apologised for a blackface sketch on “Saturday Evening Reside” 20 many years in the past, in which he impersonated comedian Chris Rock.