Jimmy Kimmel Announces Vacation Amid Resurfaced ‘Blackface’ Sketch

Well known late-evening speak host Jimmy Kimmel is taking a break for a couple of months even though his “cancel party” heats up on social media.

Final week, Kimmel announced that he would be taking a “summer vacation.” “I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years,” he stated. “I’ve done 3,130 shows. And there’s nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

But these days, Kimmel was trending on Twitter for a quantity of issues in his previous that are coming back to haunt him such as a resurfaced blackface sketch and his alleged use of the “n-word.” It is stated that in people situations in which he utilized the “n-word,” he was imitating Snoop Dogg and comedian George Wallace.

Persons also had been calling to cancel Jimmy for a resurfaced interview he had with Megan Fox the place it appeared he joked with her following she advised a story in which she was allegedly sexualized as a small in a Michael Bay movie.

Now Kimmel has but to deal with the backlash but just lately it was announced that he will be internet hosting the Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, so it is unclear no matter whether the fallout will have an effect on ABC’s determination.

Kimmel imitated Snoop Dogg’s voice for an authentic song on a comedia 1996 Christmas album entitled, “A Family Christmas In Your *ss.”

In the song, Kimmel calls Santa a “fat ni*** in a sleigh giving sh*t away” and references a “n**** in the manger.”

The resurfaced blackface sketches supporters had been referencing come from Comedy Central’s “The Man Show” in which Kimmel wore blackface to portray NBA star Karl Malone and a substantial-bodied speak display host that was produced to search like Oprah Winfrey. Kimmel named the character, “Oprah Jimfrey.”

We’ll retain you posted on any updates.

