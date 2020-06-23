Jeff Ross Denies Raping Underage Girl

WENN

The Comedy Central funnyman says the sexual assault allegations are ‘old news’ that has been ‘investigated quite a few occasions and extensively reviewed and under no circumstances published.’

Comedian Jeff Ross has slammed allegations suggesting he had a sexual partnership with a 15-12 months-outdated woman when he was 33.

An unnamed girl has claimed the funnyman, who is well-known for roasting celebrities like Alec Baldwin and Justin Bieber as component of Comedy Central specials, began romancing her when she was 15 in 1999, alleging he took explicit photographs and raped her.

Angry Ross has fired back, stating, “I have never engaged in any sexual relationship with a minor.”

“The story is old news. It has been investigated numerous times and thoroughly reviewed and never published. The witnesses and evidence do not support these despicable allegations.”

The girl initially shared her story in a 2006 university essay, which she supported with a handful of images of herself with Ross.