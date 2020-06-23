Jeezy Says Baby Mama’s Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Instagram

The ‘I Luv It’ rapper claps back at his ex-fiancee Mahlet ‘Mahi’ Gebremedhin soon after she accused him of failing to shell out little one help, claiming that she has suffered ‘manic fits’ the place she’s threatened to destroy him.

Jeezy a.k.a. Younger Jeezy‘s little one help battle with his infant mama Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin has turned unsightly. Right after Mahi accused the rapper of falling behind on his April 2020 little one help and not fulfilling his guarantee to buy a new vehicle, he hit black by claiming that her filing was driven by jealousy.

In court paperwork obtained by Bossip, the 42-yr-outdated stated that Mahi’s filing was “a vindictive and malevolent response” made to distress him soon after she realized about his engagement to Jeannie Mai. He claimed that his ex-fiancee was nonetheless livid their romance was in excess of and filed motions for contempt towards him as signifies of harassment.

Mahi desired to send the Columbia-born artist to jail for defaulting on payments accumulating to $10,057 with curiosity. She also accused him of failing to enroll in a co-parenting app for their communications and failing to safe existence insurance coverage for their 6-yr-outdated daughter, but Jeezy insisted that underneath the terms of their court purchase, he did not have to shell out little one help for April 2020.

Jeezy also accused Mahi of struggling “manic fits” the place she’s threatened to destroy him. He claimed that he fears for her emotional security and the security of his daughter due to her emotional state. The former member of Boyz n da Hood went on claiming he is offered Mahi in excess of $140,000 in the final 10 weeks and has permitted her and their daughter Amra to keep in 1 of his Atlanta properties lease cost-free. He also presented her with a half-a- million bucks for a trucking small business that by no means acquired off the ground.

As for his guarantee to obtain Mahi a new vehicle, Jeezy stated that she asked for a vehicle that was over the agreed on $30,000 spending budget. He claimed she had previously totaled a Array Rover, really worth in excess of $100,000. In the finish he conceded to her request and gave her the dollars.