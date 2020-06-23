James Corden Contemplates the Future of Carpool Karaoke Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Right after 5 many years of Carpool Karaoke, the coronavirus pandemic has created the street a bit bumpy for James Corden.

As supporters of the hit section effectively know, the Late Late Demonstrate host has turned driving about and singing with a celebrity into a single of his signature segments in excess of the many years, even spurring a Television series adaptation. Nonetheless, with the coronavirus pandemic placing at least 6 feet of distance in in between persons to avert the spread of the illness, Carpool Karaoke as we know it is not precisely a match for these isolated occasions offered that Corden and his celebrity guest(s) sit shut collectively in a closed automobile.

Even though discussing with Stephen Colbert regardless of whether he can do the beloved section appropriate now, Corden stated,”We’ve not really explored the notion of doing it during this sort of moment of quarantine and shelter-in-place and lockdown.”

“I don’t know which of those three to call it. I navigate between the three,” Corden quipped. “In either of those, we haven’t really explored the notion of trying to do Carpool Karaoke because, yes, I don’t see how we would do it.”