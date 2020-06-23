Ja Rule Thanks 50 Cent for Free Publicity Following Online Trolling

WENN

The ‘Last Temptation’ star calls himself ‘a advertising genius’ soon after seemingly tricking his rap nemesis for marketing his approaching tv demonstrate ‘Celebrity Demonstrate-Off’.

Ja Rule seems to have tricked 50 Cent into inadvertently marketing his forthcoming Television demonstrate “Celebrity Demonstrate-Off“.

The star took to Instagram to share a “cheesy” ad for a Greek deli in Los Angeles named Papa Cristo’s, which rapidly went viral and was boosted even additional when the “In Da Club” hitmaker commented, “This what happens … I’ll have you and your whole label selling gyros (sic).”

The pair has a extended background of feuding and, whilst 50 considered he’d acquired a single more than on his rival, Ja hinted he had the final laugh, telling the New York Post’s Web page 6 the business is component of a promo for his forthcoming TBS demonstrate, which premieres on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

“I’m a marketing genius, and this is all working exactly how I wanted it to,” he boasted. “I did this business on the Television demonstrate that I am undertaking with Dwight Howard, Bella Thorne and Bruce Willis‘ daughters, all varieties of men and women… the premise of the demonstrate is we make our personal Television exhibits inside of the demonstrate.”

He explained, “So I took the small mom-and-pop shop called Papa Cristo’s that was struggling during (the coronavirus pandemic) to help them out… I came up with this idea that I would do this silly-a**, cheesy ’80s, ’90s (style) commercial, and people will hate on it and try to clown me, and it will go viral, and of course it did. Half of it is for charity (No Kid Hungry), and Papa Cristo’s gets a lot of free publicity.”

Addressing 50, he extra, “We’re playing chess over here, not checkers.”