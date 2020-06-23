Ja Rule Calls Himself A ‘Marketing Genius’ As Gyro Ad Goes Viral

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

On Monday, Ja Rule went viral following he featured in a industrial for a regional gyro spot went viral — he says he is a advertising genius.

 “I’m a marketing genius, and this is all working exactly how I wanted it to,” Ja informed Web page 6. “I did this industrial on the Television display that I am executing with [LA Lakers star] Dwight Howard, Bella Thorne and Bruce Willis’ daughters, all sorts of folks … the premise of the display is we make our very own Television demonstrates inside the display.”

