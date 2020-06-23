Ja Rule Calls Himself A ‘Marketing Genius’ As Gyro Ad Goes Viral

On Monday, Ja Rule went viral following he featured in a industrial for a regional gyro spot went viral — he says he is a advertising genius.

“I’m a marketing genius, and this is all working exactly how I wanted it to,” Ja informed Web page 6. “I did this industrial on the Television display that I am executing with [LA Lakers star] Dwight Howard, Bella Thorne and Bruce Willis’ daughters, all sorts of folks … the premise of the display is we make our very own Television demonstrates inside the display.”

He continued, “So I took the smaller mom-and-pop store named Papa Cristo’s that was struggling in the course of [the coronavirus pandemic] to support them out … I came up with this thought that I would do this silly-ass, cheesy ’80s, ’90s [style] industrial, and folks will detest on it and try out to clown me, and it will go viral, and of program it did. Half of it is for charity [No Kid Hungry], and Papa Cristo’s will get a great deal of totally free publicity.”