J. Prince Fires Back at NBA YoungBoy: ‘You’re a Dumb Boy’

J. Prince’s video is in response to YoungBoy who lashed out at him for speaking about his household robbery in public and advised him to ‘mind your personal business’ in an Instagram video.

NBA YoungBoy’s (YoungBoy In no way Broke Once again) fiery response to J. Prince providing support sparks feud involving the two. Soon after YoungBoy blasted J. Prince for speaking about his organization in public, the latter shared a video of him addressing the matter.

“I see you took my kindness for weakness. ‘Cause you a dumb boy with limited thinking ability,” explained J. Prince, who previously provided to get YoungBoy back his stolen things, of YoungBoy on Tuesday, June 23. “You’re a dumb boy with limited thinking ability and disrespectful.”

“Acting like you and your brother wasn’t down with me and letting it be known that you was Mob Ties,” he went on saying. Even though he explained that he did not have difficulty with OG3Three, J. Prince took a jab at YoungBoy, calling him “dumber than a box of rocks,” incorporating, “What you should be mad about is the lie you’re living and the weak-a** security being sleep in front of your house.”

J. Prince’s video was in response to YoungBoy who lashed out at him in an Instagram video. “It’s plenty ways to get in touch with me,” he explained. “Man, don’t get on no internet and do naan publicly. Don’t do naan dealin’ with no f***in’ publicity. None of that p***y a** s**t. I’m good on them keys, gangsta. When you buy that s**t cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind your f***in’ business, mane.”

This arrived following J. Prince shared on Saturday that he received a phone from the persons who burglarized NBA’s property. “Lil homie Youngboy place got broke into. People went in his place, disrespected different things, and, you know, I got a call about it,” he explained.

He went on saying, “And the lil homies that went into this place wanna make that right because they understand that, you know what I mean, Youngboy family is okay with me. To make a long story short, I got your keys to your Rolls Royce. I got your keys to your McLaren. You know, all the s**t that they took.”