It’s Buddy’s Pizza Day. Here’s How To Get Your $7.40 Discount Cards – Detroit

( DETROIT) – Buddy’s is in its 74th 12 months in small business and to celebrate, the Detroit-fashion pizza chain will hand out low cost cards on Tuesday.

When supplies final, Buddy’s expects to hand out $seven.40 low cost cards to dine-in clients for long term visits at 15 spots. The low cost cards will bot be readily available at the Lansing and Grosse Pointe eating places in accordance to the Detroit Totally free Press.

The low cost card contains 6 separate coupons, 1 for every month by the finish of 12 months, to use on the acquire of any eight-square pizza the Totally free Press reviews.

