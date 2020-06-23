WENN

Throughout an interview on ‘The Howard Stern Show’, the ‘Bombshell’ star even further solutions a query whether or not she has ever felt lonely or believed about obtaining married in the potential.

Charlize Theron is placing to rest rumors that she was when engaged to Sean Penn. The “Bombshell” actress produced an visual appeal on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” to market Netflix’s “The Outdated Guard” on Monday, June 22 when she was asked to set the record straight on the lengthen of their romance.

Throughout the chat, host Howard Stern brought up the subject by suggesting that she “almost got married” to the “Milk” star. In response, the 44-12 months-outdated actress was rapid to offer you a denial. “What? That’s not true. No. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean,’ that’s such bulls**t,” she clarified. “No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated.”

Giving a bit far more insight into their previous romance, the Academy Award winner stated, “We dated and then we didn’t date. It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year.” She stressed, “We never moved in or…like, no, I wasn’t gonna marry him. It was nothing like that.”

When pressed even further if she will ever get married, the mom of eight-12 months-outdated Jackson and three-12 months-outdated August confessed, “I never wanted to get married.” On the explanation why, she explained, “That’s never been something that’s important to me. On the lives of my children, I’ve never been lonely. I’ve never felt alone.”

The “Mad Max: Fury Street” actress continued, “My life right now just doesn’t allow for a lot of room for something like that to happen, something that’s already incredibly difficult to achieve when you’re not a single mom with a career.” She extra, “But in saying that, there is not this factor that drives me [to have a romantic relationship].”

“I enjoy being set up on dates but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again,” the ex-girlfriend of Stuart Townsend even further claimed. “To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again, I’m too old for that s**t.”

Theron and Penn 1st stepped out with each other in December 2013. They have been with each other for one particular and a half 12 months prior to splitting in June 2015. A 12 months following they parted approaches, Theron broke her silence about their separation. “We were in a relationship and then it didn’t work anymore. And we both decided to separate. That’s it,” she advised WSJ Magazine.