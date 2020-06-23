Isolation has worn down wife’s spirit (and hygiene) –

Dear Amy: I have been married for 20 many years (no children). It has been a very good marriage and we’ve worked at it.

Now I am befuddled. Ever due to the fact the pandemic hit, my wife has stopped sporting makeup or dressing up. Intimacy has stopped. Hugging and kissing has to be initiated by me. Even showers are optional, at times.

My wife has an substantial assortment of clothing and sneakers that she loved sporting on weekends.

Nicely, Amy, ALL OF THAT HAS STOPPED. I really feel like she is a shell of what she applied to be. I am not confident what to do. Now she will dress in the exact same jeans for 3 days in a row. She offers vague excuses and motives that really do not make sense to me.

She is now obsessed with her work. She functions from residence and that would seem to be the only factor that will get any emotion from her.

I get the feeling that she does not even realize that she is performing any of this.

Is this a warning signal of a thing? Any assistance?

— Pandemic Pandemonium

Dear Pandemonium: Very first, a confession: Yesterday I attended the initial (outside) loved ones gathering in 4 months. In the program of attempting to get (appropriately) dressed, I recognized that I had practically forgotten how.

My stage is that when the weekdays mix into the weekends, there would seem to be very little cause to adjust out of individuals 3-day jeans. It has also been a weird time when we girls view our gray roots increase out, go devoid of obtaining our teeth cleaned, really do not dress in makeup or lipstick (what’s the stage, behind a mask?) and really do not have the knowledge of primping for an essential board meeting, or evening out.

Also, getting socially isolated is really really hard on quite a few men and women – in techniques they may possibly not be capable to realize or express. Your wife may possibly be distracted, anxious, and depressed – as quite a few men and women are proper now. (Her adjust in hygiene is 1 signal.) Urge her to check out in with her medical professional to be screened for depression.

