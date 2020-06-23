iOS 14 includes new light and dark mode wallpapers, download them for your iPhone here

As normal, 1 of the issues that excite persons most about a new iOS release is the inclusion of new wallpapers. As of proper now, iOS 14 includes 6 new wallpapers and you can download them for your iPhone beneath.

As with all latest iOS wallpapers, iOS 14’s new selections are accessible in light mode and dark mode variants. This implies there are three to opt for from, every accessible in two various possibilities. These wallpapers are related to the styles Apple launched with iOS 13 final yr.

Wanna get your Mac to the up coming degree with the new macOS 11 Major Sur wallpapers? Verify individuals out here.

You can download the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 wallpapers, in their complete resolution, beneath. Be certain to click by means of and conserve the complete resolution wallpaper, then set it by way of the Photographs app or Settings app on your iPhone.

As often, it is doable that Apple will include new wallpapers once more in the fall. Apple typically releases a absolutely new set of wallpapers in conjunction with new hardware, so anticipate the iPhone 12 update this fall to carry even additional selections to the wallpaper variety in iPadOS 14.

