iOS 14 Adds Accessibility Feature for Tapping on the iPhone to Perform Actions

iOS 14, launched for developers nowadays, incorporates an exciting new Accessibility choice which is developed to enable consumers to double tap or triple tap on the back of the iPhone to execute several actions.

The function can be utilized to do issues like entry Manage Center, Notification Center, the Lock display, the Residence display, or the App Switcher, or it can alter the volume, deliver up Siri, mute the ‌iPhone‌, consider a screenshot, or entry a Shortcut.

It can also be set up to operate with a quantity of Accessibility functions like Assistive Touch, Magnifier, or VoiceOver.

The Back Tap choices can be accessed in the Settings app by tapping Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap. Tapping to set off an action seems to operate relatively properly when the ‌iPhone‌’s back is tapped in any spot on the gadget with both the double tap or triple tap gesture.

Back Tap is just one particular of several new Accessibility functions that Apple has created into ‌iOS 14‌. VoiceOver has also obtained big enhancements with help for picture descriptions, text recognition, and display recognition, as properly as Headphone Accommodations that can amplify soft sounds and change specified frequencies for music, motion pictures, cell phone calls, podcasts, and far more.