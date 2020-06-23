Intel says it will continue to support Apple during transition to ARM

At its WWDC keynote this week, Apple announced programs to move its Mac personal computers from Intel to customized ARM-primarily based processors, dubbed Apple Silicon. Nonetheless, regardless of the strategy, Intel says it will continue to support Apple.
In accordance to a statement sent to AppleInsider, Intel stated that Apple stays a buyer “across several areas of business.” Even more, the business says it will continue to support Apple.
Intel also went on to say that it believes its processors give clients the “best experience” on laptop platforms:
“Intel remains focused on delivering the most advanced PC experiences and a wide range of technology choices that redefine computing. We believe Intel-powered PCs — like those based on our forthcoming Tiger Lake mobile platform — provide global customers the best experience in the areas they value most, as well as the most open platform for developers, both today and into the future.”
It is really worth trying to keep in thoughts that Apple is not cutting Intel off suitable away. In the keynote, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated the business planned for the transition to Apple Silicon to consider two many years. Throughout that time, Apple would launch each Intel-primarily based personal computers and personal computers powered by Apple Silicon.
For illustration, Apple programs to launch its very first Mac with Apple Silicon by the finish of 2020 when continuing to support and release new versions of macOS for Intel-primarily based Macs for “years to come.”
Supply: AppleInsider