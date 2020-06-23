Inmate Who Died Was Subdued With Taser, Locked In Padded Cell  – Dallas / Fort Worth

MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – An inmate died at the Ector County Detention Center immediately after jail employees subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell, in accordance to an in-custody death report filed with the Texas Lawyer General’s Workplace.

The report says Wallace Howell, 38, commenced fighting with yet another inmate when he was positioned in a holding cell on June 15. When jail employees intervened, Howell “began to charge staff members,” in accordance to the report filed by the Ector County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Jail employees shocked Howell many occasions with a Taser then positioned him in a “wrap,” which restrains a detainee’s arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, in which he was identified unresponsive at six:15 a.m., in accordance to the Midland Reporter-Telegram. He was pronounced dead at seven:13 a.m.

The report did not checklist a trigger of death for Howell. The autopsy benefits have not however been launched to the Ector County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Howell is the 2nd inmate to die at the Ector County Detention Center this 12 months.