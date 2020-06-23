In Germany, Confronting Shameful Legacy Is Essential Part of Police Training

BERLIN — When Inspector Martin Halweg was a youthful cadet, his class met a Holocaust survivor who had invested nearly 4 many years in a Berlin attic hiding from the Nazis — and from police officers like him.

“He described what it felt like running from the police, his fear, his absolute terror,” stated Mr. Halweg, who was only 16 when he began coaching in 1992.

Hearing this firsthand, he stated, “changes you as a person and changes you as a police officer.”

Going to a former concentration camp is necessary for each and every potential police officer in Berlin. It is 1 of the techniques in which policing was fundamentally overhauled in Germany immediately after Planet War II. Cadets are taught in unsparing detail about the shameful legacy of policing beneath the Nazis — and how it informs the mission and institution of policing these days.

“After the war, we had to start from scratch,” stated Klaus Weinhauer, a historian and police professional at Bielefeld University. “The country had to break with its history — and so did the police.”