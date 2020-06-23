‘I’m Suffocating’: Details of Chokehold Death in Paris Renew Scrutiny of Police

PARIS — “I’m suffocating.”

Individuals are the phrases Cédric Chouviat known as out 7 instances as police officers in Paris pinned him to the ground and place him in a chokehold, in accordance to footage analyzed in an inner police report from April but exposed by French information retailers this week.

The movies of Mr. Chouviat, who later on went into cardiac arrest and died on Jan. five, have reignited scrutiny of the hefty-handed techniques applied by French police. Now, his relatives members are demanding solutions from French authorities.

“France is not the United States, but France is getting closer to the United States,” William Bourdon, a attorney for Mr. Chouviat’s relatives, stated at a information conference in Paris on Tuesday, citing the “persistence of police violence” and the “logic of denial” by authorities soon after incidents involving police brutality.

Members of Mr. Chouviat’s relatives had gathered to draw interest to his situation and push for a nationwide ban on police chokeholds and officers pinning individuals to the ground through arrests.